LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections completed its count of absentee ballots on Tuesday.
They’ll still need to count ballots by hand in five districts where a candidate won by 20 or fewer votes, however.
Lyndon Supervisor Barbara Montante, on the Democrat and Integrity Party lines, is down one vote to Republican challenger Don Hall after counting the absentee ballots. Hall had led Montante 116-103 on Election Night.
There is an outstanding absentee ballot from Lyndon that has not been counted. If counted, that vote could either throw the supervisor’s race into a tie, or give Hall a two-vote margin.
The election commissioners issued a split decision on whether the ballot should be opened and counted.
The commissioners decided to set the ballot aside for three days to give any interested parties time to go to court to have the ballot counted. The commissioners plan to meet this afternoon to make a final decision.
Under a new state law, the Board of Elections is required to hand count any election districts where there are contests where the top vote-getter wins by 20 votes or less.
Under that metric, Lyndon, East Otto, Little Valley, New Albion and Red House election districts will be hand counted starting as early as Friday.
After East Otto absentees were counted, there is a one-vote margin in a town councilman contest pitting incumbent William Spors, a Republican and independent candidate Lisa Musall. This will be resolved after the hand count. Musall led Spors 176-175 before absentees were counted.
And in the Town of Little Valley the results for two candidates for councilman, Timothy Zimbardi and Jerry Titus II, will also be counted by hand. Zimbardi led Titus 143 to 124 before absentee ballots were counted.
The Board of Elections will issue the results of the elections after the hand recounts are completed next week.