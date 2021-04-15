LITTLE VALLEY — Evidence that summer isn’t far away came Wednesday as Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved the annual contract with communities along the Allegheny River Valley for mosquito spraying.
Eight communities will share in about $43,000 in costs for spraying mosquito larvicide or insecticide if it is deemed necessary.
The municipalities and their contract amounts are Allegany, $10,666; Carrollton, $1,777; Great Valley, $3,908; Hinsdale $2,849; Olean, $ 2,578; Portville $3,230; City of Olean, $14,229; and City of Salamanca, $5,562.
Health department staff will begin monitoring breeding areas next month since high numbers of larvae generally lead to high numbers of mosquitoes.
If there are large numbers of mosquito larvae across the river valley, the health department may recommend spraying of larvicide — particularly if mosquitoes able to transmit diseases such as West Nile disease or Eastern Equine Encephalitis are discovered.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department also monitors a series of traps across the region to see if mosquitoes able to transmit these diseases are discovered. It has been nearly 20 years since the health department called for spraying insecticide for mosquitoes. Spraying larvicide to inhibit the growth of mosquitoes has been more frequent.
County lawmakers also approved a resolution redirecting $2 million remaining from completed road and bridge projects to this year’s capital program. If the funds had not been redirected, the surplus funds would have gone into the general fund.
A $25,000 transfer from the contingent fund will provide start-up money for the emergency care of abused animals seized under Local Law #3 which created a county Animal Abuser Registry.
The funding will be used for emergency food, transportation, veterinary care and temporary shelter of abused animals that are seized in the county. All 17 legislators were sponsors of the resolution.
Legislators also agreed to the addition of 441 acres of farmland to the Cattaraugus County Agriculture District. There are now more than 240,000 acres in the district.
There were 15 acres added in Ashford, 131 acres in Great Valley, 17 acres in Humphrey, 48 acres in Lyndon, 3 acres in Napoli and 126 acres in Randolph.
In New York, agriculture districts protect and promote the availability of land for farming. Statewide, there are 174 agriculture districts covering 25,673 farms.
After a public hearing at which no one spoke, legislators approved Local Law #5 which creates a Cattaraugus County Human Resources Department. Legislators also granted deputy personnel officer Kristine Phinney the duties of the personnel officer when they are unable to act or there is a vacancy.
County Administrator Jack Searles is currently serving as county personnel officer after legislators failed to reappoint Julie Carr last month. Legislators also voted to move the Risk Management Office into the County Attorney’s Office.
Legislators also agreed to a City of Olean request to pay $150 for up to two hours for leachate disposal calls after hours, plus an additional $50 an hour after that.
The county pays the city $0.0113 per gallon to dispose of leachate from the closed Farwell landfill in Ischua at its sewage treatment plant.