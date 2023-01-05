LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County landowners seeking to include property in a certified agricultural district must submit a “Landowner Request for Inclusion” form to the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism by Jan. 31.

To request a paper form, contact Christine Urf, at (716) 938-2311. Forms and information are available online at: https://www.cattco.org/planning/landowner-request-inclusion-form.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social