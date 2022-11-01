OLEAN — Cattaraugus County began accepting applications for the 2022-23 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).
New York State residents can go online at www.myBenefits.ny.gov and quickly answer a few questions to find out if they may be eligible for HEAP.
Applications are accepted online at www.myBenefits.ny.gov, by mail, or in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the County Office Building at One Leo Moss Drive, Olean.
Both the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement Component and the Heating Equipment Clean and Tune benefits are now open and accepting applications.
For additional information regarding any component of the HEAP program please contact the Department of Social Services at the numbers listed below, email CattHEAP@dfa.state.ny.us, or visit the Heating and Energy Assistance page of the Cattaraugus County website, https://www.cattco.org/social-services/HEAP.
If your last name begins with A through L, call (716) 701-3773.
If your last name begins with M through Z call (716) 701-3774.
There is no face to face interview required for HEAP programs. Once the Department of Social Services receives your application, a HEAP worker will call you to complete an interview over the phone.
Outreach services will be conducted by the Department of Aging for individuals over 60 years of age. Contact that agency at (716) 701-8032 or toll free at (800) 462-2901 for more information.
Applications will be available at most public libraries in the county. Completed application can be mailed to: Cattaraugus County Dept. of Social Services, One Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760, Attn: HEAP.