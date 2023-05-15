OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reports just under 1,000 residents have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far in 2023, and there have been seven deaths.
As of mid-May, the pandemic has struck nearly 26,000 county residents and claimed 291 lives since March 2020, according to county health department records.
With just 18 confirmed cases so far in mid-May, COVID cases have declined each month this year.
There were 343 cases in January and one death, 293 cases and no deaths in February, 223 cases and three deaths in March, 120 cases and three deaths in April and 18 cases and no deaths so far this month.
Since the federal government’s COVID emergency expired May 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer reports cases on a state and county basis. Instead, the CDC is focusing on hospital admissions and mortality as key surveillance data.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county's public health director, said that as of May 11 there was only one county resident hospitalized at Olean General Hospital. The patient was not in the intensive care unit, he added.
Across the U.S. there have been nearly 1.13 million deaths from COVID over the past three years and 100 days. The CDC Data Tracker shows more than 6.1 million people had been hospitalized for COVID through May 9. The CDC data shows a 6.5% decline in hospitalizations and 5.3% decline in deaths for the first week of May.
Watkins said the county health department would no longer offer COVID vaccination clinics at the SUNY Jamestown Community College campus in Olean. Instead, COVID vaccinations will be given at the health department offices in the County Building off Buffalo Street.
Health insurance will continue to pay for initial vaccinations and the latest bivalent booster shots designed to target not only the original coronavirus, but the latest omicron variants as well. Residents can make an appointment with the county health department clinic to get a COVID vaccine by calling (716) 701-3439.
According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker, 11,331 people, or 14.9% of the county’s 76,000 residents, are fully vaccinated and have received the updated booster.
Statewide, 14.7% of all New Yorkers are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, while 76.6% have completed their primary vaccine series, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported on Friday.
There were 1.65 cases of COVID per 100,000 population reported last week in Western New York compared to 2.59 cases per 100,000 statewide.
New York state has recorded 79,569 COVID deaths over the course of the pandemic. In the previous week, there were 32 deaths across the state and 3,537 new cases were reported.
The Data Tracker shows 6,524 of the age group at greatest risk from the coronavirus, or 43.4% of those age 65 and older, had been fully vaccinated and had received the bivalent booster.
Across the country, only 17% of the population has been fully vaccinated and received the bivalent booster.
The county health department will still offer both PVR and antigen testing for the coronavirus, Watkins said. Residents should check with their insurance provider for the co-pay required at the time of the test. The cost is $55 for those without insurance. Call (716) 701-3416 to make an appointment.
Monthly reports from tests of wastewater from Olean and Gowanda “indicated that there was a quantifiable detection of COVID virus in the samples collected in April,” Watkins said.