Jobless claims rose across the area in December, but local unemployment rates remain lower than the rest of the region and state.
Cattaraugus County saw an unemployment rate of 6.4%, the state Department of Labor reported Tuesday, up almost a point from the 5.5% reported in November.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s unemployment rate peaked at 17.6% in April. The rate in December 2019 was 5.8%.
There were 30,900 people employed in Cattaraugus County in December, up about 200 from November, but down from the 32,600 reported in December 2019.
There were 2,100 people unemployed in December, up from 1,800 in November, as well as up from 2,000 in December 2019. The number of county residents jobless peaked at 6,200 in April, only dipping below 2,000 again in September.
The state’s area unemployment rates — which are not seasonally adjusted — rely in part on the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in New York State each month.
Allegany County reported a rate of 6.2%, up 1.1 points from November. The rate peaked at 13.2% in April. The rate in December 2019 was 5.9%.
There were 17,900 people employed in the county in December, up about 100 from the month before, but lower than the 18,700 reported in December 2019. The number of unemployed was 1,200, up about 200 from November, but the same as reported in December 2019. The number of jobless peaked at 2,600 in April.
ACROSS THE STATE, a rate of 8.1% was reported, unchanged from November. The rate peaked at 16% in July due to the pandemic and shutdowns in New York City. The rate in December 2019 was 3.7%.
Outside of New York City, a rate of 6% was reported, up from 5.4% in November. The rate peaked at 15.4% in April, and was at 4.2% in December 2019.
The county with the highest unemployment rate was Bronx County, with 15.1%. The highest rate outside of New York City was 7.8%, reported in Chautauqua County. The county with the lowest rate was Tompkins County, with 4.3% reported. Three counties reported rates below 5%, while 28 counties reported rates between 5% and 6%.
The Western New York region reported a rate of 7.5%, up from 5.9% in November. The rate peaked at 18.7% in April. The rate in December 2019 was 4.9%.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)