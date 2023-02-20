OLEAN — The Cattaraugus and Allegany Chapter of the League of Women Voters is returning to monthly meetings about a variety of topics.
The League is inviting the public to attend its meeting Tuesday from 6 to 8 o’clock at Perkins Restaurant side room on West State Street in Olean.
No reservation is required. There will be a brief recap at the beginning of the meeting and preview of activities .
The meeting features Stephen Cocca, who will give a presentation on the Oil Boom of the late 19th and early 20th centuries in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The counties were part of a regional oil boom that dotted the landscape with storage tanks and forest of wooden derricks.
Olean and the Southern Tier Boom Town that bears its name traces the history of the discovery of oil and the role it played in Olean’s second boom, that of an oil storage and distribution center.
For more information about the program or other League activities, please contact Margie McIntosh at (716) 904-1327 or cattarauguslwvgmail.com.
Valentine’s Day commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the United State’s League of Women Voters and the local Cattaraugus-Allegany chapter
continues to plan for the future by registering voters, providing voter information and advocating for voter rights.
This month, local League members visited Jamestown Community College, Cattaraugus County Campus, Alfred University and Alfred State College to discuss voting rights and Black History Month along with other topics.
For the fourth year, the annual Book Donation to all 31 libraries in both counties was distributed last Fall. In addition, voting posters designed by local BOCES students were distributed to all high schools, colleges, libraries and community places in both counties. Education is still the foundation of the League of Women Voters mission.
While the National, New York State and all 42 local NYS leagues continue to advocate for education about a multitude of issues, the League supports the NYS Equal Rights Amendment, (ERA) recently passed in the state legislature, which gives basic equality protections to all New Yorkers.
This state constitutional amendment will go before voters in November 2024. Over the coming months, the Cattaraugus-Allegany chapter will provide the opportunity to find out more and engage in open discussions about how the amendment could affect our everyday lives.