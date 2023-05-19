The top lawmakers in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have declared states of emergency to prevent New York state from bringing immigrants from the U.S. southern border to their municipalities.
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard Van Rensselaer declared the state of emergency, set to expire June 15, earlier this week. A Randolph Republican, VanRensselaer said he acted at the request of county lawmakers from Olean who were concerned the state would house immigrant families in local hotels.
“They were quite concerned about dealing with the (immigrant) situation,” VanRensselaer said. “I think we were the first county in the Southern Tier to declare a state of emergency.”
No fines are attached to the state of emergency that some other counties have adopted, VanRensselaer said.
“We don’t have the resources to handle immigrants” coming from New York City, which is being overwhelmed with busloads of immigrant families from the Southern border, VanRensselaer said.
The county's declaration reads: “The County of Cattaraugus strives to be a welcoming community and recognizes the contributions of lawful migrants to the County's development, cultural and economic growth; however, unrestricted, unlawful migration poses a grave risk to the social, health, and emergency services resources of the County, particularly during a time when the County's inventory of housing and emergency housing is at historic lows.
"Should the City of New York or State of New York abruptly transport large numbers of Migrants to Cattaraugus County, the mass arrival of these Migrants will create a social, health, and emergency services crisis, causing an increase in homelessness, and will threaten the health and public safety of County residents and any relocated Migrants."
ALLEGANY COUNTY
While not aware of any specific plan by the state to send migrants to Allegany County, the county's top lawmaker also declared a similar state of emergency.
"This declaration aims to protect the public safety of all residents of Allegany County, and to ensure that migrants and asylum seekers are not placed in a situation that would be detrimental to their health and well-being," Legislative Board Chairman W. Brooke Harris said Friday in a statement.
Harris, who signed the 30-day emergency declaration with county administrator Carissa M. Knapp, said he's "sympathetic to the challenges facing asylum seekers, and wish for nothing more than their successful integration into our country."
He added, "Unfortunately, Allegany County simply does not have the resources available to properly provide for the needs of even a small influx of migrants. In addition to our overburdened and underfunded county departments, our contracted agencies and local not-for-profit providers are already stretched beyond their capabilities. Any sudden additional demands could compromise a very fragile service delivery system."
Harris noted, "At this time, we are not aware of any attempt by either New York City or New York State to facilitate the relocation of migrants to Allegany County."
Nevertheless, Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirello said news headlines about migrants from the southern border possibly being sent in large numbers to points in Upstate New York "have created a lot of uncertainty in Allegany County, prompting speculation as to the potential impact on our communities."
The sheriff pointed out that New York City Eric Adams had stated recently he will be busing a large volume of migrants to Upstate locations.
STATE OVERWHELMED
Hochul, during an interview with Spectrum News NY1 in Washington Wednesday, said more than 71,000 migrants have come to New York state in the last year, with thousands more arriving in the last few weeks, and the volume of people has become a challenge for New York City and its mayor, Eric Adams.
NYC is "in a desperate situation," the governor said. "We have been in contact with counties, there are other counties out there who are looking at campuses, shuttered psychiatric facilities and large spaces we can put up [large-scale tents].”
The mention of using "campuses" created a furor this week when it was inferred migrants could be housed on Upstate SUNY campuses.
OTHER COUNTIES REACT
As New York City and the state seek solutions to house and process the surge of migrants arriving in the country, other Upstate communities are also taking preventative actions to bar or dissuade the state from sending migrants.
The Daily Gazette of Schenectady reported Friday that the Fulton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Scott Horton declared a five-day state of emergency in the county after Adams began to send migrants Upstate due to a lack of housing in NYC.
Horton said his county had not received any word that any migrants were to be sent there, but the order was a way to preemptively protect the county. He added that the county will review it every five days, but he hopes Hochul, Adams and the federal government will respond by seeking other solutions.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon issued an executive order Thursday that barred the transportation of migrants to that county. Greene and Sulllivan counties had already declared states of emergency.
"Regardless of the politics of this situation, my job is to ensure the public safety of the residents of Allegany County," Cicirello said. "I am working closely with the Allegany County Legislature, county administrator and local and state law enforcement to monitor the situation."
The sheriff said he fully supports the actions taken by Harris, the legislators and Knapp to address the potential crisis.
"We recognize there are strong opinions on this issue," Cicirello said. "We urge residents to remain peaceful and respectful. If you wish to voice your opinion on this issue, please reach out to your federal representative."
The sheriff said residents who have specific public safety concerns should contact their local law enforcement.
"We will continue to advocate for resolution to this crisis and keep our residents informed," he said.
GOP BILLS IN ALBANY
Republicans in both the state Assembly and Senate introduced bills this week aimed at combating the migrant crisis. One bill would prohibit the housing of migrants in school gyms, a method currently being used in New York City.
Another would protect vulnerable populations, such as homeless veterans and domestic violence victims, living in temporary housing from being displaced by housing migrants. That measure was introduced after it was erroneously reported homeless veterans were displaced by migrants in the Hudson Valley.