In the past week, both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have joined a majority of New York counties in the medium level of COVID-19 transmission as cases are headed up statewide.

For the week ending Jan. 18, Cattaraugus County reported 63 cases of the coronavirus, or 82.7 cases per 100,000, down 1.5% from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID 19 Data Tracker.

