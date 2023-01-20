In the past week, both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have joined a majority of New York counties in the medium level of COVID-19 transmission as cases are headed up statewide.
For the week ending Jan. 18, Cattaraugus County reported 63 cases of the coronavirus, or 82.7 cases per 100,000, down 1.5% from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID 19 Data Tracker.
The positivity for the seven days through Jan. 16 was 13% and there were nine new admissions at Olean General Hospital for residents with COVID, or 11.4 per 100,000, up 16.7%.
There were 16 new positives reported by the New York State Department of Health on Thursday of 20.8 cases per 100,000.
The state reports a total of 19,069 total cases in Cattaraugus County and 312,917 tests administered. The county health department no longer reports cases and deaths. The last report was issued Dec. 30, when there were over 24,000 positive cases and 186 deaths.
Gov. Kathy Hochul reported Friday that there were 34 deaths from COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, pushing the total in the pandemic to 61,035 people.
In Allegany County, the state health department reported Thursday that there was just one case reported from the day before out of 68 tests.
That is a positivity of 2.2 per 100,000 or 1.7%. The seven-day average positivity was 10.8 per 100,000. The state shows a total of 10,694 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 252,921 total tests — both are lower than the county’s actual numbers.
Hochul outlined basic steps to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season.
"I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy," Hochul said in a media release. "Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options."
Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay up-to-date on vaccines and practice proper hygiene to protect from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19 and reduce the patient burden on local hospitals.
Recently, the state Department of Health announced that the XBB.1.5. variant is now the most dominant strain in New York, accounting for more than 50 percent of COVID-19 infections statewide. Emerging at a time when both COVID-19 and flu cases remain high, early data indicates that XBB.1.5. is more transmissible than other circulating variants, though there isn't clear evidence of significant changes to the virulence or severity of disease, the release said.