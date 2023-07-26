Catt-Little Valley graduates receive CRCF scholarship awards

OLEAN — Three Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School graduates received recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Marley Dundas, Natalee Reed and Olivia Seiflein received the May C. Carroll Scholarship for $1,000 each.
The May C. Carroll Scholarship is given to a graduating senior who is a resident of Cattaraugus. Recipients must demonstrate academic promise and be active in extracurricular activities and community service. The scholarship was established at CRCF through the May C. Carroll Trust.
Dundas plans to study mechanical engineering at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Reed will attend the University of Vermont to study art history. Seiflein will attend West Virginia University to study in the forensic examiner program.
Dundas also received the Eric Peters Memorial Scholarship for $2,000 and the Vincent C. Horth Memorial Scholarship for $250.
Established in memory of former Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School student Eric Peters, this scholarship is for a graduating senior of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School with a preference for a student who is also a member of Little Valley United Methodist Church.
The Vincent C. Horth Memorial Scholarship, being awarded through CRCF for the first time in 2023, is for a graduating senior from Cattaraugus-Little Valley who plans to attend post-secondary school with a preference for a student studying to be an electrician or auto mechanic.
Donations can be made to either of these scholarship funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.