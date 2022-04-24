WELLSVILLE — A week into her new job, the principal at Immaculate Conception School is finding things to be done — but she’s promised not to shake things up in the last nine weeks of the school year.
Caitilin Dewey took over as principal at ICS on April 18, but she is no stranger to the village or the school district. Her parents are Dave and Janice Porter and she followed in their teaching footsteps. She even worked with her father when he served as principal of the Wellsville Elementary School, and she worked as a fourth-grade teacher from 1990-2000.
Dewey had officially retired from education after 30 years in which she taught, worked with BOCES in staff and curriculum development and as an administrator. She grew up in Alfred Station and lives there now. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1988. Just out of college she worked as a long-term substitute in the Scio and Wellsville school districts.
She moved away from teaching when she went to the Steuben-Allegany BOCES and worked in staff and curriculum development. She received her a degree in administration in 2008 from Brockport and went to work at Arkport Central School in 2011 as the school administrator.
“Between my BOCES position, teaching, and administrative work I’ve worked with most of the schools in the area and I know the problems they are facing,” she said.
She moved into the administrative area, she said, “Because when you want to make a difference, you have to do it at the organic level.”
She officially retired in Sept. of 2020, admitting that she was happy not to be involved with the difficulties of teaching during the pandemic.
But like many retirees, Dewey said that after a few years she discovered, “I’m not ready to be finished with education. Then the opportunity came up here.”
Moving to a private school after 30 years in the public school system won’t be that hard, she noted, because both systems are under the NYS educational system and that her experience with the BOCES curriculum actually gives her a leg up.
“I want to see what I can bring here. I want to get the biggest bang for our instructional buck,” she said. “There is already some great stuff happening here. We have a reputation for excellence,” adding, “There is work to be done and we have to look and see why we do what we do and decide whether it is good for us or if it is good for the kids?”
She is also looking into grant funding for program and partnering with local business.
But with it only being her fourth day on the job, Dewey is cognizant of the remaining school year and her promise to the staff and faculty to “not shake things up” right away.
With a student population of around 78, there are currently no grades six or seven.
“There has been some concern that ICS is closing,” she said, “but we’re here. We’ve been providing an excellent education for our students for a long time, and we plan to continue.”