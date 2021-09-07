OLEAN — The Station of the Cross Catholic Media Network, headquartered in Williamsville, has acquired two new stations, 100.5 FM in Olean and WGGO 1590 AM in Salamanca.
With a combined potential reach of approximately 75,000 listeners, the stations are expected to begin broadcasting by Sept. 17.
“We are very pleased to be able to expand our programming into the Olean and Salamanca regions,” Jim Wright, president of The Station of the Cross, said in a news release. “This incredible opportunity was made possible by the grace of God, and we look forward to spreading the Catholic faith to more people.”
Wright said the network is pleased that it can be a spiritual resource for both Catholics and non-Catholics in the Southern Tier.
“In addition to building faith and guiding people to the timeless truths of the Catholic Faith, our programs are helping people stay connected to God, addressing vital issues affecting our society, and giving both practical and spiritual advice to those in need,” he said.
An affiliate of Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), The Station of the Cross broadcasts Catholic radio programs seven days a week, 24 hours a day. In addition to airing shows produced by EWTN and Ave Maria Radio, the network offers a growing number of self-produced shows as well.
Mass is broadcast every day (8 to 9 a.m.) and a Holy Hour consisting of the Liturgy of the Hours, Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet is broadcast daily (3 to 4 p.m.).
Featured weekday shows include “Sermons for Everyday Living”, “Your Catholic Drive Time,” “Mother Miriam Live, “Jesus 911,” “The Simple Truth,” “The Catholic Current” and “The Terry and Jesse Show.”
Wright said, since the start of operations in 1999, the media network has been consistently growing the number of listeners and donors. As a non-profit, lay apostolate supported entirely by listeners, the support of benefactors, donors and sponsors has enabled the network to be financially stable and debt-free.
“Listeners’ donations are allocated to their respective listening areas, which means the viability of each station is dependent on the support of the local community,” said Zach Krajacic, general manager. “Our listeners have always responded generously because they want to ensure the presence of Catholic Radio in their community, and they also recognize the high priority we place on good financial stewardship and making optimal use of our financial resources.”
The station’s programs can also be heard at thestationofthecross.com and on the iCatholicRadio mobile app.
Additionally, the network’s iCatholicMusic app, also a free download, broadcasts high quality music by top Catholic artists, a great way to find peace of mind in a chaotic world.