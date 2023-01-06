Catholic Charities sets $9.5M goal for Appeal 2023

BUFFALO — Appeal officials Thursday launched Appeal 2023, in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the diocesan Fund for the Faith, with a goal of raising $9.5 million by June 30.
“The hope Catholic Charities provides for those who are struggling to make ends meet or who are facing challenges impacting their health and well-being every day is evident on the faces of so many across our community,” said Adam Sumlin, Ph.D., Appeal 2023 chair. “Community support through the annual Appeal is crucial as the funds raised ensures that much needed programs and services can continue. If we look out for our community, we will always create a better place for others who are less fortunate.”
Catholic Charities set the same goal for Appeal 2022, surpassing it with a total of $9,562,329.69 in cash and pledges.
The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith.
As the most comprehensive human services provider serving people of all faiths across all eight counties of Western New York, Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment and youth and family support services.
2022 marks the 100th year of Catholic Charities serving Western New York and the 99th year for the annual Appeal.
“We are inspired by Catholic Charities’ centennial year of service and are launching this year’s Appeal with renewed vigor and excitement,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, Catholic Charities president and CEO. “During its first year, Catholic Charities served about 12,500 people. Last year, Catholic Charities’ programs and services supported more than 134,000 individuals, families and children. In the 98 years of the Appeal, close to half a billion dollars has been raised to provide help and hope to those who need it most.”
The Fund for the Faith provides for such ministries as campus ministry, cultural diversity, deaf ministry, parish spiritual renewal, marriage preparation, pro-life activities and services, leadership and support services for Catholic education and curriculum for Faith Formation programs in Catholic schools, among others.
“Let us all answer the call to love one another because when we help those in need, we help our entire community,” said Bishop Michael W. Fisher. “The ministries carried out by Catholic Charities and the diocesan Fund for the Faith are a true gift to individuals and families from every walk of life. This year we move forward with confident hope for the success of this campaign. My fervent prayers will be for positive results at the Appeal close in six months.”
This year’s Appeal patron is Venerable Nelson H. Baker, founder of Our Lady of Victory charities and one of the signers of the letters of incorporation for Catholic Charities in 1923.
To donate to Appeal 2023, visit ccwny.org/donate or call (716) 218-1400. In addition, donors can give by texting GIVEHOPE 23 to 44321 or scanning the QR code found on Appeal materials.
If you or someone you know needs assistance, visit ccwny.org or call (716) 218-1400 to find help through Catholic Charities.
