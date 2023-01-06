Catholic Charities sets $9.5M goal for Appeal 2023

From left, Deacon Steve Schumer, Catholic Charities president and CEO; Appeal Chair Adam Sumlin, Ph.D.; and Appeal Vice Chair Kevin Gannon on Thursday unveil the Appeal 2023 goal of $9.5 million.

BUFFALO — Appeal officials Thursday launched Appeal 2023, in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the diocesan Fund for the Faith, with a goal of raising $9.5 million by June 30.

“The hope Catholic Charities provides for those who are struggling to make ends meet or who are facing challenges impacting their health and well-being every day is evident on the faces of so many across our community,” said Adam Sumlin, Ph.D., Appeal 2023 chair. “Community support through the annual Appeal is crucial as the funds raised ensures that much needed programs and services can continue. If we look out for our community, we will always create a better place for others who are less fortunate.”

