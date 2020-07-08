BUFFALO — Catholic Charities of Buffalo raised more than $8 million as part of Appeal 2020, the largest fundraising organization undertaken by the organization each year.
Representatives from Catholic Charities announced on Wednesday that the “Fund for Faith” brought in $8.41 million in cash and pledges this year, an amount that represents 84.1% of its $10 million goal.
“While it has certainly been a challenging year, we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and generosity of the Western New York community,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president & CEO, Catholic Charities. “Never before has the annual Appeal been so relevant. In just a three-month timeframe during the coronavirus pandemic, we provided services to more than 29,000 individuals and families from across all faiths.”
The annual Appeal helps to fund Catholic Charities’ programs and services, including food pantries, basic emergency assistance, mental health and substance abuse counseling, and workforce and education, among others at dozens of sites across Western New York, along with a number of programs and ministries through the Fund for the Faith.
Since mid-March and the onset of the pandemic, Catholic Charities representatives said the volume of clients has been assisting in its nine food pantries has been up 37% over this same timeframe last year.
“The pandemic has impacted all of us in some way, but what Catholic Charities is able to provide to our community has never been needed more by so many,” said Rick Cronin, Appeal 2020 chair. “Thank you to those Western New Yorkers who stepped up in a big way to offer hope and help through their generous contributions, which are invested right back into programs and services that are needed now more than ever.”
The theme of Appeal 2020 was “Think of Me” and the patron saint was St. Joseph. In 2019, more than $9.3 million was raised during the Appeal.
“We are currently evaluating and understand we may need to make some tough decisions in the future, but right now we are committed to working very hard to do what we can to provide services in the face of these difficult financial times as we expect the need to continue to grow in the weeks and months ahead,” continued Deacon Schumer. “For nearly 100 years, Catholic Charities has been and always will be here to support our neighbors in need.”
Donors can continue to support the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith at ccwny.org/donation.