LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County’s economic development activities are about to get a shot in the arm.
Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr has prefiled a resolution to use unexpended Seneca Nation casino money for an Economic Development Committee Fund.
The county was notified in May that it would receive $6.6 million from the total of $31.5 million owed collectively to the City of Salamanca, the Salamanca City School District and Cattraugus County.
In addition, the county will receive 10% of $17.9 million of the $31.5 million and the city will get 90%. The total expected by the county is about $8.4 million. After making up for the loss of property taxes from Seneca-owned property in Salamanca, the remainder will go to the new economic development fund if the resolution is approved by the full legislature later this month.
The delayed casino payments were the result of Gov. Kathy Hochul freezing Seneca Nation bank accounts after it failed to pay more than $500 million in casino proceeds held in escrow over the Senecas’ failure to pay New York state under the 2002 gaming compact.
The Seneca Nation began withholding the state’s share of payments from slot machines in 2017, claiming the compact made no mention of the payments in the third seven-year period of the agreement.
Despite a three-member arbitration panel finding against the Senecas, the tribe took the matter to federal court where it also lost its cases.
The exact amount of the economic development funding that will be available for the fund has not yet been established.
Burr’s resolution was referred to the Finance and Human Services committees which meet Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. The funding would be available for:
• Meaningful increases in assessed property taxes.
• Increased employment or economic benefits for existing businesses.
• Attracting new businesses that will grow employment and economic outcomes.
Other resolutions call for:
• Using $1,086,000 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to install a new elevator and update the existing one in the County Center in Little Valley.
• Setting aside $560,000 for the county’s 20% share of a federal bridge painting program to paint four bridges in the towns of Little Valley, Leon and Freedom.
• Paying Duggan & Duggan General Contractor, Allegany, up to $85,000 for additional emergency repairs to the sewer line to the Cattaraugus County Pines Nursing Home in Olean. The contract was amended to pay up to $150,000 for the original and additional emergency work.