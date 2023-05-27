BRADFORD, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators have joined forces with local residents and officials to express concerns to the Maryland Air National Guard over a proposed low-fly training zone over the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Democratic Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman sent a letter to the Maryland Air National Guard and the Air National Guard Readiness Center to request a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) be prepared before they proceed with plans for a low military operations area over multiple counties in the Pennsylvania Wilds and parts of southern New York.
The Era reached out to the Maryland Air National Guard for comment. However, the press officer said no one was available to answer questions due to the holiday weekend.
The senators’ letter follows concerns from North Central Pennsylvania organizations and residents about the possible effects of this proposed change on quality of life and on the environment in the Commonwealth’s largest collection of public lands.
“Low, loud, and frequent flights could disrupt livelihoods in a region that has built its identity on outdoor recreation and bucolic tranquility,” the senators wrote. “The proposed changes to the use of the airspace over the PA Wilds region may threaten the rich natural resources of the area, damage quality of life in the Wilds, and threaten the vitality of the growing outdoor and tourism economy.”
Without the full environmental impact statement, the senators said, it is impossible to accurately determine the cumulative effects that lowering the altitude floor may pose to the lives and livelihoods of North Central Pennsylvania residents. Many state officials, local leaders, conservation groups, and community members share the Senators’ concerns about the Duke Low MOA, highlighting its potential negative impacts on local economies, public health and safety, wildlife, and outdoor recreation.
The letter was sent to Kristi Kucharek, GS-13, Airspace NEPA Program Manager, Air National Guard Readiness Center and Major Jeffrey Andrieu, Maryland Air National Guard, 175th Wing.
“The Pennsylvania Wilds is a 13-county region containing the greatest concentration of public lands in Pennsylvania, including 29 state parks, eight state forests, 50 state game lands, two National Wild and Scenic Rivers, thousands of miles of trails, the largest elk herd in the Northeast, and the Allegheny National Forest,” the letter stated.
Tourism has a huge economic impact on the rural area.
“Investing in these abundant natural assets through trails, recreation-focused small businesses, and related improvements has drawn tourists from across the country, resulting in $1.8 billion in annual economic activity from tourism and outdoor recreation,” the letter continued. “It has also created plentiful recreation opportunities for residents, making the Wilds an even more desirable place to live.”
Casey and Fetterman questioned the guard’s “Finding of No Significant Impact” anticipated by the low-flying training.
“A ‘Finding of No Significant Impact’ trivializes their concerns and does a disservice to the families who call the Wilds home and work to ensure that this region is building toward a brighter future,” the senators said.
The legislators added that they understand the training needs of the military.
“Nonetheless, we question the long-term necessity of the Duke Low MOA given the airframes the MD ANG intends to fly there,” the letter continued, mentioning the pending moth-balling of the A-10 fleet, which is what the Maryland Guard intends to fly in the low MOA.
“While we do not mean to adjudicate the ongoing debate over the A-10’s continued viability, we do observe that the airframe’s future is uncertain which further weakens the case for the Duke Low MOA,” the letter read. “A major airspace decision with long-term consequences — allowing all aircraft to permanently fly as low as 100 feet above ground level — may have negative consequences that outweigh its benefits.”