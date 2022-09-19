BRADFORD, Pa. — A new attorney for Shane Hvizdzak means another delay in the criminal cases against him and his brother, Sean, for allegedly bilking investors out of millions in an alleged cryptocurrency scheme.

The brothers were arraigned in Aug. 24, 2021, before Judge Richard Lanzillo, each charged in a 65-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. The brothers were first accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020 of taking money from investors, saying it was being invested in digital assets and fabricating statements saying the investments were earning huge returns. Instead, the SEC alleges the brothers took in the neighborhood of $26 million from investors, put it in their personal accounts and moved it outside the United States, some in untraceable digital accounts.

