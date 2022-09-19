BRADFORD, Pa. — A new attorney for Shane Hvizdzak means another delay in the criminal cases against him and his brother, Sean, for allegedly bilking investors out of millions in an alleged cryptocurrency scheme.
The brothers were arraigned in Aug. 24, 2021, before Judge Richard Lanzillo, each charged in a 65-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. The brothers were first accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020 of taking money from investors, saying it was being invested in digital assets and fabricating statements saying the investments were earning huge returns. Instead, the SEC alleges the brothers took in the neighborhood of $26 million from investors, put it in their personal accounts and moved it outside the United States, some in untraceable digital accounts.
A criminal case based on the same allegations was filed in August of 2021.
In July, Assistant Federal Public Defender Aaron Sontz was appointed to represent Shane Hvizdzak, of Bradford, after his privately retained attorney, Efrem Grail of Pittsburgh, resigned and withdrew from the case.
In motions filed earlier this month in federal court, Shane Hvizdzak, through Sontz, asked for an extension of time to file pretrial motions, as “additional time is needed to complete the investigation of the facts and law before informed decisions can be made concerning the filing of pretrial motions.”
A 90-day extension was requested. Sean Hvizdzak, of St. Marys, joined in the motion.
U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy granted the motion, extending the date to Dec. 8. “The court finds that the ends of justice served by granting this continuance outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant to a speedy trial … (because) the failure to grant such extension would deny counsel … reasonable time for preparation,” the order read in part.
Currently, the SEC case is on hold while the criminal case moves forward. One investor has written to the judge asking for funds to be disbursed, decrying delays in the case that mean lengthy waits for those hoping to get their money back.
Throughout the case, Sean Hvizdzak, of St. Marys, has maintained his innocence, and the SEC has said he has been cooperating with efforts to reach a settlement. Shane Hvizdzak, of Bradford, has claimed his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination through documents in the SEC case.