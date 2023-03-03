ALLEGANY — The Carter Auction and Event Center, 2383 W. Five Mile Road, has been listed for sale.
Auctioneer Daniel A. Carter built the 10,000-square-foot center in 2010 on 3 acres with plenty of parking and virtually direct access to Interstate 86 at Exit 24.
The event center holds up to 600 people and has hosted weddings, auctions, seminars and other events. Another 6 acres of the property lies on the other side of the road.
Premier Listing Real Estate of Olean, which is representing Carter in the sale, suggests the center would make good office, retail or warehouse space, or a church or restaurant. Its listing price is $850,000.
Carter said the Auction and Event Center started from a childhood desire of his to be an auctioneer. After graduating from Allegany High School, he attended a school in Kansas City to hone his skills and learn the talents of rapidly speaking, watching, listening and talking as an auctioneer.
That accomplished, he returned to Allegany to begin his career and established the Daniel A. Carter Auction and Appraisal Company. As the business grew, he needed a huge space to house the auctions and built the center 13 years ago.
“It is the perfect location for elegant weddings, fundraisers, creative artist fairs and fun family reunions,” Carter said.
The stone exterior welcomes people in a large lobby with modern restrooms. There is also an office and full kitchen.
“The spacious event center can be transformed for any occasion,” Carter said. “There is also plenty of storage and a huge garage attached.”
Carter said he dreamed of becoming an auctioneer and built the perfect place to acquire his dream. The event center is also the headquarters for many other personal businesses of Carter.
With his childhood dream fulfilled, Carter plans to pursue other life plans and wants the event center and its opportunities to go to someone else.
Carter said Olean Realtor Claudia Attard of Premier is showing the property. To arrange for a tour, contact her at (716) 307-8894.
