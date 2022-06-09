BRADFORD, Pa. — A local cardiologist is returning to UPMC next month, and he isn’t mincing words about the reasons behind his decision to leave Bradford Regional Medical Center.
“To be clear, I did not choose to leave (BRMC and Great Lakes Cardiovascular) for more money or better benefits,” Dr. Steven Herrmann wrote in a resignation letter to Dr. Jill Owens, interim president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center. “I chose to resign because neither organization supported the practice in the manner which I believed necessary for best cardiac care for the people in Bradford.”
For her part, Owens told The Bradford Era Wednesday afternoon, “We wish Dr. Herrmann nothing but the best in his future endeavors and we thank him for his service. I believe that we share a collective goal of great patient care for not only Bradford, but for the entire Twin Tier community.”
She didn’t respond to Harrmann’s allegation that UAHS officials were unsupportive, but gave a brief update on some momentum at BRMC.
“In terms of moving forward, we are thrilled to announce the return of Dr. Lalchand Goyal, who will be returning to provide cardiology services in Bradford’s General Physician, PC office along with Michael Wilt, a Bradford native and experienced cardiology physician assistant. And we have a lot more (doctors) in the pipeline. Doctors who will live and work right here in the Bradford community,” she said.
While praising the staff at BRMC, Herrmann outlined his issues with care his patients had received when he wasn’t present, saying that while he is available 24/7 to be called for patient care, decisions were being made to transfer patients without anyone giving him even a courtesy phone call.
“My office has several documented cases of ambulances diverting my patients, whose care they requested be done by me at BRMC, toward Olean General,” Herrmann wrote.
He mentioned “multiple verified examples” of inpatient and emergency department requests for his consultation that were “ignored, with a cadre of excuses that quite frankly were false.”
He wrote, “The practice had to idly stand by, watching hospitalists manage my or other cardiac patients without consultation, oftentimes supplying grossly inadequate care.”
Meetings with hospital officials did no good, he said.
“Every medical decision I made was always in the best interest of the patient, always honoring patient choice for tertiary care referrals over political dictum,” Herrmann wrote.
The resignation letter is dated June 1, as is a letter Herrmann penned and sent to members of the business community.
That letter was sent at the suggestion of members of the Save Bradford Hospital group, to whom Herrmann spoke last month. The citizen group is made up of members who are alarmed by Upper Allegheny’s reduction of overall services at BRMC and consolidating them at Olean General Hospital.
In that letter, the cardiologist said he’s reaching out as a proud citizen and a local physician with more than 15 years of experience here. “I do so not to solicit money, but to inform you of the grave situation we all face now, the loss of a fully functional Bradford Hospital.”
The letter gave some background on the area, including the presence of a thriving university and several multimillion-dollar companies.
“It is common sense that with this extensive business infrastructure, local quality health care is essential to support the industry,” he wrote, adding that with an aging population, a high poverty rate and potentially harsh winters, the need for a full-service hospital in Bradford is apparent.
“Over the past few years, our hospital has been stripped to the barest of bones, leaving little more than an emergency department, limited in-patient capacity, laboratory, radiology, and a smattering of ancillary services,” Herrmann’s letter stated. “No longer can your employees receive health care locally for critical illnesses, severe work-related injuries, or even simple out-patient procedures such as colonoscopies.”
However, Owens said BRMC has substantial services including a full-service emergency room, staffed 24/7 with a board-certified physician — “this is something that a few of our local competitor hospitals are no longer providing.” She mentioned 20 medical beds and 30 psychiatric beds as well as a 95-bed long-term care facility that also offers short-term rehab services; and full service radiology including x-ray, CT, MRI, PET scanning capabilities, a full service laboratory.
“The list goes on,” Owens said. “We have had tremendous recruiting success with the addition of several specialists including two new orthopedic doctors, a pulmonologist, a pain specialist and a new general surgeon; all of whom are currently seeing or will soon be seeing patients in Bradford when their license and credentials are complete.”
In his letter, Herrman acknowledged that UAHS “offers wonderful out-patient primary and specialty care appointments,” but said that “subsequent tertiary care is done elsewhere. Patients and their family members who require advanced care or procedures may sit for hours awaiting transfer to another institution, only to be separated from their loved ones. Oftentimes elderly patients find themselves alone in an unknown community, facing serious health care issues without family.”
Many transfers are to Olean General, which Herrmann noted has a one-star rating from Medicare and is “clearly struggling to handle the overflow they now receive from Bradford.”
Herrmann said, “Looking past the travesty of eliminating services and its direct effect of the patient care in the community, I ask our corporate leaders to think of the hospital’s situation from a businessperson’s standpoint; how easy will it be to recruit quality labor without a full-service hospital in the local market? Who amongst us would send their children to a university without local quality medical care?”
In a conversation with The Era on Wednesday, the cardiologist said he didn’t want to leave BRMC.
“The people work so hard here,” he said. “They are so dedicated to care here. It’s an amazing feeling to treat someone you know, helping someone you know. The hospital has taken that away from us.”
Herrmann stressed that he isn’t leaving town, but will be working at the UPMC facility at the former Bradford Mall. It’s the patients who keep him here.
“The Hippocratic oath is to my patients,” he said. He still offers his patients a choice where they want tertiary care, saying it’s a patient’s right to choose.
When asked about the possibility of BRMC returning to a full-service hospital, Herrmann said he’s hopeful, but not optimistic.
“I think if you look at what you’re left with here and what you have to do to get it back, it’s an enormous investment,” he said. “The ICU has been stripped. The OR has been stripped. It doesn’t appear that Kaleida is interested in restoring the hospital to what it was.”