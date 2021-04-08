OLEAN — The man in charge of keeping Olean’s houses, apartments, businesses and other structures up to snuff is looking forward to more golf and hiking.
Capt. Ed Jennings, a 32-year veteran of the city fire department — who has led the city’s Code Enforcement Office for the last 13 years — stepped away from his post on Friday and into retirement. Frequently found at fire scenes, rental properties and Common Council meetings, Jennings had a hand in virtually every advance in fighting blighted properties and improving the safety of structures in the city in recent years.
“I just appreciate all the people I’ve met over the years — it’s kind of exhilarating, actually,“ he said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed it — and I hope I made a difference.”
Jennings was hired in January 1989 and appointed a lieutenant in the fire service in December 1998. He was promoted to captain in 2009. From 1999 to 2001, he was based at city hall in the codes office, moving back to the fire service until 2008 before returning to head the codes office.
It is in that position Jennings became a public figure, working with residents, landlords, developers and elected officials on projects, from accumulating trash to making sure new hotels and other developments were safe for users.
He has held several positions in the department and the union representing firefighters, including serving as fire prevention officer, critical care technician, instructing classes from EMT to babysitter courses, and he is a past president of Local 1796.
“I always considered myself part of the fire department,” Jennings said, adding efforts to help city leaders update codes for open fires and other dangerous situations have improved safety.
And in the event of fires, the city also changed how it handles demolishing structures deemed unsafe after fires, previously requiring several steps and long periods of time.
“They took the gloves off me to go after that,” Jennings said, thanking the council and the mayoral administrations of Linda Witte and Bill Aiello for supporting efforts to go after property owners who refused to demolish abandoned fire properties. “They allowed me to get those houses down on sight.”
Now, the structures are demolished and the property owner is billed, typically with insurance paying the cost.
Including homes damaged by fire and those taken down for blight or safety concerns, the city government, the Cattaraugus County Land Bank, the county and private citizens have demolished between 30 and 40 homes, Jennings said.
“We put a dent in it,” he said.
The biggest changes in the office, he said, came after working with council members and the city attorney’s office to overhaul how rental units are kept more livable.
Jennings noted that more than half of all housing in the city is rental in nature, with more than 2,600 rental units in the city’s database.
That database was the first major task, created after the Common Council approved a landlord registration law in 2009. The law requires those renting housing units to report data on their structures, as well as provide a local point of contact for the city to reach in the event of problems or codes violations. The law was met with resistance from some property owners, but following legal challenges saw hundreds of landlords list their properties.
In 2017, the council created an inspection program requiring every vacated apartment unit to be inspected before it could be rented out again.
“I think that made a big difference,” he said. “We can get into the homes and check them for the bare minimum of standards.”
Jennings said those standards — covering items like exposed wiring, working plumbing and safe heating systems — have helped improve the quality of life for renters and help landlords maintain properties in the event of the tenant damaging the property.
“We try to target the person responsible for a violation, whether it is the landlord or the tenant,” he said, noting that while many on both sides do their best, there have been many problem landlords and tenants who have created unsafe situations, which can now be tagged for remediation.
Jennings has been succeeded by Lt. Dave Bauer, who joined the OFD in 2002.
“The new guy’s got to have some thick skin, which I think Dave has,” Jennings said, adding Bauer will be successful if he can “keep an open mind and utilize the code in how they allow you — and have some flexibility. Flexibility is a big part of that office.”