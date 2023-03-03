Capitol Riot

This image from the body-worn camera of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone shows Thomas Sibick, circled digitally by the U.S. Department of Justice (at left), during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

 Associated Press

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court records show.

Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges for his role in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social