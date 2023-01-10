ALBANY (TNS) — Access to the Capitol will was sharply restricted ahead of Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2023 State of the State address Tuesday, as protestors converged on the Capitol to agitate for their own policy issues.
On Tuesday morning, several troopers stood at the building's State Street entrance, monitoring turnstiles and allowing only credentialed guests or those with building identifications to enter. Several more troopers were stationed outside the Assembly chamber, while other state troopers dressed in fatigues gathered on the third floor of the Capitol.
Below the Capitol, in the Empire State Plaza concourse, hundreds of people were protesting vaccine mandates as dozens of troopers stood guard.
The decision to curtail access was made by the Office of General Services in consultation with the State Police, according to an advisory circulating Tuesday morning. Regular access to the Capitol building is set to resume at 2:30 p.m., after Hochul's speech is scheduled to conclude.
Advocates with the housing policy group Housing Justice for All said they were alerted of the decision to shut down access to the Assembly chamber the night before; they had planned to call for more progressive housing policies there as Hochul outlined key proposals on the issue — one of her administration's top priorities. They called the restriction a "literal eviction of protestors from the People's House."
The decision to shut down was likely driven by those protesting vaccines, however. On Tuesday, hundreds of people clamored against vaccine mandates and chanted about governmental hypocrisy. Vaccine mandates were not mentioned once in Hochul's listed priorities for this session.
In 2022, during Hochul's first address, there were also strict restrictions to entry at the Capitol. In the decade before that, however, the State of the State address was delivered in the Empire State Convention Center, with credentials mandatory for guests and media.
There will be regular public access to the adjacent Legislative Office Building and the Empire State Plaza concourse Tuesday.