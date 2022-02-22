ALLEGANY — Celebrate Canticle Farm's Year of Renewal by donating to its fundraiser, which kicked off Tuesday and will last for 22 days.
Donations of $22 — or more — support the mission of healing the soil, tending to critical farm maintenance and repairs and deepening community partnerships, like their Sponsored Share Program, which makes access to healthy produce possible for our neighbors in need.
Donations will go to the general operating fund, which supports our charitable works and assists in operating your local, non-profit farm. Donations are always welcome and immensely appreciated.
Donate at https://canticlefarm.org/donate.html, at Canticle Market, 3809 Old State Road, on Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. or call (716) 373-0200 ext. 3358.