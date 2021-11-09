Canticle Farm welcomes Anderson as new Executive Director

ALLEGANY — With a passion for sustainable farming, community health and access to nutritious, locally grown food, Gina Anderson has been named the new executive director of Canticle Farm.
Anderson officially started in her role Monday with the nonprofit farm sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, but she began working part-time at the farm in March under the guidance of Mark Prince, the farm manager.
“I love that aspect of it. I’m really going to miss having my hands in the dirt every day,” she said of farming. “Now, I have my first day, and Sr. Melissa helped train me in addition to other office staff, so I’m rolling up my sleeves, attending board meetings and committee meetings and trying to learn everything I can and listen to all the folks’ suggestions and ideas.”
Anderson is married to Brent Anderson, an Olean native, and they have three children, Leo, Ray and Lucia. They moved to the area in May 2020 from their home in Sacramento, Cali., and since then, Anderson said the family is loving it in Western New York.
“We love the beauty of the area and the pace of the area. It’s really increased our quality of life,” she said. “We were in a very urban setting, and now we’re pretty rural.”
With her kids, Anderson can be found harvesting vegetables and chicken eggs from their backyard and turning them into delicious meals or, better yet, camping in the beautiful Northeast.
After completing her master’s degree at the Jesuit School of Theology at Berkeley, Anderson’s passion for service and the common good led her to serve as the director of community service at Jesuit High School in Sacramento. At Jesuit, she connected students with regional nonprofits with the aim of building a better world for all in the community.
Anderson also developed domestic and international service-learning mission trips that helped students and faculty grow in compassion, service and advocacy for the most vulnerable among us. After moving to the area, she also worked as a spiritual care chaplain with HomeCare & Hospice.
So how did she end up back where her husband grew up and managing a nonprofit farm?
“I’ve been on this unique path where I’ve been blending my ministry background with farming for the last four or five years, so when I moved back to the area I was immediately drawn to Canticle,” she said. “And then this opening happened and I just thought it was too good to be true.”
In 2016, at Jesuit, Anderson hosted a week-long community summit on the environment. The speaker that most captured her attention was a farmer who said that through local sustainable agriculture we can address the world’s biggest social issues namely increasing community health, reducing carbon emissions and bringing people together during a very polarized time in our country.
That struck a deep chord in Anderson and, a year later, she was accepted into the Center for Land-Based Learning’s California Farm Academy. The Academy walks beginning farmers through the basics of farming. At the end of the course, new farmers submit a business plan to be scrutinized by other seasoned farmers in the area.
During this time, Anderson founded Sowing Solidarity, a nonprofit urban farm a mile from her home in Sacramento. Remarkably, Sowing Solidarity and Canticle Farm have very similar missions to care for creation and neighbors most in need, making her an excellent fit to lead the farm into the future.
“This is all very familiar to me, I’ve already been doing a lot of this work. I’m humbled and grateful,” she said. “The scale of things, the productions of what Canticle Farm does is much larger than what I was doing back in Sacramento, but it’s all in good hands.”
At this point, Anderson doesn’t have any specific goals or ideas in mind for the future of Canticle Farm, but said she’s looking forward to hearing from the board. She said there had been suggestions of starting an apprenticeship program and, once COVID passes, engage with the community and bring people back to the farm.
Anderson said having something like Canticle Farm is important because they offer the community pesticide-free, sustainable and locally grown food that’s dense in nutrition. She said because the produce is sold at the farmers market in Lincoln Park, buying locally reduces carbon emissions.
“This is a really polarizing time in our country, but there’s something about farming that really brings people together because working together for a common goal,” she added. “When you take care of your land, it captures carbon from the atmosphere. There’s real healing of the land that happens with sustainable farming.”