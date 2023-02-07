Canticle Farm effort

ALLEGANY — Canticle Farm is conducting a fundraiser to provide vegetables to a Ukrainian family who have settled in the area.

Someone reached out to Canticle Farm recently to ask about helping to provide vegetables for a Ukrainian family of seven who moved to the area before Christmas, Gina Anderson, Canticle Farm executive director, said Monday.

