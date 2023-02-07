ALLEGANY — Canticle Farm is conducting a fundraiser to provide vegetables to a Ukrainian family who have settled in the area.
Someone reached out to Canticle Farm recently to ask about helping to provide vegetables for a Ukrainian family of seven who moved to the area before Christmas, Gina Anderson, Canticle Farm executive director, said Monday.
Canticle Farm put together a fundraiser to provide the refugee family with enough potatoes, onions and cabbage for a few days up to a week. Donations of $15, $30, $45 or $60 are accepted on the Canticle Farm website at:
It is called Build-A-Bag for a local Ukrainian family of seven.
People may also donate to purchase vegetables for the family today at the Canticle Farm Market at 3809 Old State Road in Allegany.
Anderson said there will be a need for the family to continue to receive vegetables in the future. Donations will make that happen, she added.
Anderson was unable to say who helped arrange the fundraiser for the Ukrainian family. She said she was unable to provide any information on the family.
Much of Ukraine has been devastated by the nearly one-year war that started with Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. The Russian military has frequently fired artillery and missiles at civilian targets as Ukrainian forces have fought on against the invader.
Many Ukrainians have fled the country in the past year, with a reported 85,000 having traveled to the United States.
Martin Griffiths, the United Nations humanitarian chief, said Monday that nearly 8 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries since the war started and 5.3 million are displaced within the country. He told the U.N. Security Council Monday that 17.6 million Ukrainians — almost 40% of the population — need humanitarian assistance.
The Associated Press reported Monday that Russian forces are keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with attacks in the eastern Donbas region. Moscow is thought to be assembling additional combat power there for an expected offensive in the coming weeks.
Ukrainian officials said that intense fighting that has raged for weeks continued around the city of Bakhmut and the nearby towns of Soledar and Vuhleda. They are located in the Donetsk region, which with neighboring Luhansk region makes up the Donbas industrial area that borders Russia. AP reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is hungry for some battlefield success to mark the anniversary of his invasion.
Canticle Farm is celebrating its 22nd season of community-supported agriculture. People buy annual shares and receive several items of produce weekly. All produce is certified naturally grown.
It is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.