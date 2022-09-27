ALBANY (TNS) — A quick trip to Canada will be as straightforward as it was before the pandemic: On Saturday, the country will lift all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday that the scheduled change will include “the removal of all federal testing, quarantine and isolation requirements, as well as the mandatory submission of health information in ArriveCAN.”
Early in the pandemic, the country’s policies prohibiting all but essential travel from the U.S. to Canada frustrated northern New York communities, especially those individuals with family members across the border or businesses that rely on cross-border transit. Vaccinated Americans and permanent residents of the U.S. were first allowed to resume visiting the country in August 2021 and unvaccinated tourists were accepted later — with testing and quarantine requirements.
But the ArriveCAN app, a digital form currently required of all travelers that records proof of identity and vaccination status, has remained a deterrent for spontaneous and frequent border crossers. Now, the government-owned app will serve a new function.
“Going forward, use of ArriveCAN will be optional, allowing travelers who so chose to submit their customs declaration in advance at major airports,” said Marco Mendicino, the country’s minister of public safety.
Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced that the country would also drop “health checks for travel on air and rail,” and travelers will no longer be required to don masks on trains or planes, though the practice is still recommended.
Garry Douglas, president of New York’s North Country Chamber of Commerce and an outspoken critic of prolonged border restrictions, said the chamber welcomes the change.
“There is nothing more important to the special relationship of the U.S. and Canada than the free connections between the American and Canadian people,” Douglas said. “We are on the cusp of normalcy after two-and-a-half long years.”
Cross-border travel at Champlain reached 70 percent of its 2019 levels this past summer, according to Douglas, but other border crossings in New York continued to see just 50 percent of their pre-pandemic crossing volume.
But New York politicians on both sides of the political aisle are still calling on the federal government for reciprocal action that would end the country’s blanket ban on unvaccinated foreign crossers at land borders.
“The end of restrictions is overdue. Canada’s decision is the right one. The U.S. should follow immediately,” said U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, while U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she has “been calling for an end to these restrictions for months” due to their negative effects on New York’s small businesses.