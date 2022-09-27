ALBANY (TNS) — A quick trip to Canada will be as straightforward as it was before the pandemic: On Saturday, the country will lift all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday that the scheduled change will include “the removal of all federal testing, quarantine and isolation requirements, as well as the mandatory submission of health information in ArriveCAN.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social