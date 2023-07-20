QUAKER RUN — Camp Turner celebrated its centennial this past weekend, commemorating its 100th anniversary operating at Allegany State Park.
The three-day celebration marking the camp’s milestone year was a special one for campers, staff members and alumni. Participants engaged in camp activities such as archery, horseback riding, arts and crafts, guided nature hikes, a special Mass with Diocese of Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher, a banquet and a centennial campfire.
Camp Director John Mann said anyone who worked on staff, spent a summer as a camper or came with their favorite group to Camp Turner was invited to take part.
The camp was originally established in 1922 by the Rev. Charles A. Kreahn as a resident camp for boys between 8 and 15 at Bear Lake. In 1923, the camp moved to its second site within the recently established Allegany State Park.
Mann said the camp went coed in 1990 when Camp Maryglen, an all-girls camp in Eden, closed and the two merged.
Now sponsored by Our Lady of Victory Charities (OLV) in the Buffalo diocese, children ages 7 to 16 of all religious affiliations come to the camp from all over Western New York. The camp’s programming encourages the development of community living skills, self-care skills, interpersonal skills, values and spirituality.
“We want to help kids discover the presence of God in each other, in the staff and in nature,” Mann said when discussing the camp earlier this year.
Summer Camp has a capacity of 80 to 90 kids each week, Mann said, adding the camp is not only a fun trip, but it’s also an educational one. Campers can do things like wood shop to learn about basic tool safety and how to use the tools. They learn about nature when they go for hikes in the forest.
Camp activities include horseback riding, horse care, archery, hiking, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, court hockey, nature study, low ropes course, arts and crafts, campfires, creek-walking, all kinds of indoor and outdoor games, beach trips, dances and more.
Other special activities offered during most sessions include fishing, drama, Zumba, table games and digital photography. Special programs for older campers include a high ropes course adventure, backpacking trips, outings and leadership training workshops.
People may wonder what keeps Mann coming back year after year.
Mann takes great pride in being a part of the history of Camp Turner that is now 100 years old. He has been camp director for 20 years, starting out as a counselor in 1983. He has also operated Winter Camp for a number of years.
Mann said he’s very proud of the campers. He hopes to be a good influence on them by encouraging and inspiring them to go out into the world to do good.
“It’s also the pride of watching the staff grow up and seeing what they accomplish after they go out in the world,” he said. “They make lifetime friendships and they learn a lot of job skills that are transferable to a wide variety of careers.”
Camp Turner is located at 9150, Route 3, on the Quaker side of the park. More details and information can be found online at campturner.com or by calling (716) 354-4555.