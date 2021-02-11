OLEAN — Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES has started a new program to help middle and high school students explore career options in technical fields.
The CTE Career Exploration program and website provide a comprehensive look at potential careers and, with support of their home school guidance counselor, will allow students to take interest assessments and view a variety of videos pertaining to program options at CA BOCES CTE Centers in Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean.
Thomasine Graf, career and technical education outreach coordinator for CA BOCES, said the idea for the program was a direct result of closures due to COVID-19.
“In a normal year, students are able to visit our centers, speak to our instructors and get a good feel for what each of our CTE programs looks like," she said. "COVID-19 changed that. CTE Career Exploration allows students to explore career options and confidently decide if they want to embark on a CTE education as a part of their high school experience without physically entering a center or classroom.”
In addition to the career exploration assessments, students will also have access to a professional discussion board with local professionals in the career fields associated with their preferences.
“We are so fortunate to have both CTE alumni and volunteers from local community organizations, in a variety of fields, ready and willing to speak with our youth,” Graf said. “These conversations will be invaluable to students as they decide the potential paths they may want to pursue."
She said both Dream It Do It and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are collaborating with BOCES in gathering local professionals for the program.
Launched this past week for sophomores at area school districts, participation will begin in the near future. When in-person tours resume, the website will be used for a virtual experience for students unable to visit the CTE centers.