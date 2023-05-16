OLEAN — Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES is among the 37 BOCES statewide that were recently recognized with a state Senate resolution and Executive Chamber citation marking the 75th anniversary of the BOCES system.
“New York State greatly benefits from and owes much of its success to its many prominent educational institutions, and as such, welcomes the opportunity to acknowledge the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) as they celebrate their 75th anniversary,” the governor’s citation reads in part.
The BOCES system has its origins in Section 1950 of state Education Law, which authorized the creation of boards of cooperative educational services. What began with just a few local supply teacher programs has grown into a statewide network serving nearly all of the state’s more than 700 school districts.
Together, the 37 BOCES educate tens of thousands of students each year, including nearly 42,000 career and technical education students, more than 16,000 special education students and more than 16,000 adult learners.
Locally, CA BOCES serves 22 school districts and approximately 17,000 students in a region that spans 2,159 square miles.
District Superintendent Scott Payne said that he is proud of the work being done by BOCES’ throughout New York and in the Cattaraugus-Allegany region.
“Our team — no matter the role they play — is focused on providing the services and experiences that best serve the students in our region,” he said. “I have no doubt that that commitment will continue for many more years to come.”
As the regional leader in education services, CA BOCES offers state-of-the-art programs for learners of all ages and abilities as well as cost-effective shared services for 22 component school districts.
CA BOCES empowers students to achieve their maximum potential by offering a wide variety of innovative programs and support that include special education, career and technical education, adult and continuing education, technology support and instructional support services.
To learn more, visit www.caboces.org.