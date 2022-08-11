OLEAN — Three graduates of area high schools recently received Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation-managed scholarship awards for student athletes and students passionate about the arts.
Austin Clement, of Cuba-Rushford Central School, received the Kaleigh Wilday Scholar-Athlete Award for $1,000.
This scholarship is awarded to a scholar athlete who is part of a scholar-athlete team during her or his senior year. The Cuba-Rushford Athletic Awards Committee chooses the recipient of the scholar-athlete award, which includes the $1,000 scholarship.
The Kaleigh Wilday Endowment Fund, established by Cuba residents Ward “Skip” and Greta Wilday in memory of their daughter, makes possible this annual scholarship award
Clement plans to study cybersecurity at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Cecelia Carls, of Ellicottville Central School, received the Elisa B. Hughey Memorial Scholarship for the Arts for $750.
This scholarship was established in 2016 by the friends and family of Elisa B. Hughey, a deep lover of the arts and education, after she lost a long battle with cancer. In 2019, the Hughey Scholarship Committee moved the fund under the management of CRCF. This fund provides annual scholarships for graduating seniors of Ellicottville and West Valley Central high schools committed to advancing their skills in any aspect of the fine arts (including sculpture, painting, drawing, watercolor, graphics, animation, architecture/design and photography
Carls will attend the University of Colorado-Boulder and will begin her studies in the school’s exploratory program.
Liam Bonner, of Hamburg High School, received the Mark J. Prockton Memorial Scholarship for $700.
The Prockton scholarship is for a graduating senior from Hamburg High School who has lettered in cross country and has the highest GPA. Gregg and Mike Prockton established the scholarship in memory of their brother, Mark J. Prockton, a former New York City School teacher, Hamburg High School alumnus and runner.
Bonner plans to study environmental biology at SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry.
Donations can be made any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, N.Y., 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.