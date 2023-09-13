Busy summer leads to positive start to ’23-24 school year in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — The 2023-24 academic year is off to a terrific start for the Salamanca City Central School District, officials reported earlier this week.
Building off a summer filled with academic and athletic opportunities for all students, Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, said they’ve started this year with optimism.
“The hard work our staff and students have put in during the summer will reap benefits in student achievement and wellbeing all year long,” he said.
The district’s annual welcome back picnics, held in late August before the start of school, had the best attendance to date and welcomed both students and community members back to updated buildings and renewed staff members, Beehler said.
“Our student enrollment is reaching a 20-year high as we welcome students back from private schools and new members of the community,” he added.
Even starting a new year, Beehler said the district continues its focus on four goals: to make students smarter; improve student attendance; support diversity, equity and inclusion; and to renew trust in our schools.
Beehler also said there will be a significant push for getting students to school – and on time. With about 48% of students identified as chronically absent – missing more than 10% of school – he said there is a lot of room for improvement.
“We can offer the best programs and supports in the region, but without students in attendance, it is for naught,” he said.
Meanwhile, school safety is not a goal but an expectation, Beehler said, and the district is proud of the progress toward ensuring schools are a safe and welcoming place for all students and staff.
Concerning upgrades around campus, Prospect Elementary had a brief ribbon cutting to open the new indoor play space, STEAM room, Native American Study room and student therapy rooms.
“These spaces demonstrate our commitment to nurturing well-rounded, enlightened citizens of the world and symbolize the empowerment of diversity, the kindling of curiosity and the relentless pursuit of knowledge,” Beehler said.
Over at the main Iroquois Drive campus, Beehler said it is still under a significant amount of construction. He said they’re seeing daily progress as the new district office addition gets walls and roofing, and they look forward to the updated appearance and functionality of the entrances and façade.
Additionally, the main gymnasium is undergoing a significant facelift, and the floor is currently being resurfaced. While the timing may not be perfect, Beehler said there is only so much that can occur in the short summer months, but they are looking forward to playing on the new surface in only a couple of weeks.
“Our district should be a point of pride for our students and community,” he added. “We strive to achieve excellence and appreciate and respect the support we receive.”