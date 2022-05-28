Marc Cenedella, businessman from Fredonia who plans to run against Rep. Chris Jacobs in the 23rd Congressional District Republican primary, once worked to help elect former Rep. Stan Lundine, a Democrat.
“I’ve been passionate about politics my entire life,” Cenedella told the Times Herald. “Once I got an education, I became a Republican.”
Cenedella said the open congressional seat from the resignation of former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, drew his attention. He feels he has some name recognition across the Southern Tier — more than Jacobs has.
Except for the part of the new 23rd District in Erie County, Jacobs is no more well-known than he is, Cenedella believes.
“He hasn’t visited much of the Southern Tier. This is an updated 23rd Congressional District. My business is a national business. I’ve got some name recognition in the district. I’ll be able to get my message out during the campaigns.”
A Ronald Reagan Republican currently based in New York, Cenedella founded TheLadders.com, a national jobs website, 19 years ago. “We help people find jobs,” he said.
Canedella wants to bring that experience to economic development in the Southern Tier. “The people of the Southern Tier are pretty creative in starting new businesses, launching new products, growing existing businesses and hiring more people,” he said. “Often when government gets involved, it gets in the way. The government wants to pick winners. Often, it makes bad rules.”
His goal as congressman will be to pass laws and policies that support job growth “and economic growth in the Southern Tier.”
Cenedella thinks he’s a better choice for voters in the primary, the special election and general election in November. “We believe we have the resources sufficient to run competitive races. I will be a strong conservative voice for the Southern Tier.”
On Jan. 6, 2021, Reed voted to certify the presidential vote for Joe Biden and Jacobs voted against it. How would Cenedella have voted?
“I would have voted the same way Jacobs did, not to certify,” Cenedella said. “There were outstanding questions at that point.”
Cenedella said, “My focus has been on this race.” A secondary focus will be electing Republicans in 2024.”
In wake of the racist massacre that killed 10 people in Buffalo and the Texas school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, what kind of gun law reforms would Cenedella support?
“Tens of millions of Americans legally and safely own guns. Any attempt to restrict Americans’ Second Amendment rights is ill considered and ineffective.”
What about reinstituting the federal assault weapons ban, enhanced background checks and red flag laws to keep guns from those who should not have them?
“Most efforts are misguided and ill-conceived,” he replied.
Cenedella said his objective is to be a strong conservative voice in the Southern Tier. He supports fewer regulations, lower taxes and less government spending.
He hopes to convince Republican county chairman in the existing 23rd District to name him to be the Republican candidate in the special election in August.
In the meantime, he plans on gearing up to get signatures on nominating petitions for the Republican primary in the new 23rd District.
The Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman said earlier this week, as far as he is aware, Republican chairmen in Reed’s old district plan to nominate Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County GOP chairman and a former Reed aide, to run in the special election for the remainder of the term.
The chairmen are also getting used to the idea of Jacobs running in the Southern Tier District that was redrawn to include southern and eastern Erie County that includes Jacobs’ home in Orchard Park. They had earlier endorsed Rep. Claudia Tenney of Utica, who was redistricted out of her competitive district. Tenney is now running in most of the district Jacobs has represented for four years.
Democrats have united around Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic chairman, for the special election and the general election in November. After redistricting, his county is no longer included in the new 23rd District and will have to move into the district if he wins in November.