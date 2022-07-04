OLEAN — Don Sutton, director of manufacturing main plant operations for Cutco Cutlery Corp., celebrated 35 years of service on June 30.
Sutton originally joined the company on April 7, 1986, as an engineering co-op student. In September 1988, he joined the company full-time as an industrial engineer. He was also a production supervisor, staff level industrial engineer, assistant business unit manager, safety director, industrial engineering manager and business unit manager before being promoted to his current position on Jan. 1, 2019.
Sutton is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and lives in Hinsdale with his wife, Janet. They have two daughters, Hannah and Jenna.