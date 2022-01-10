OLEAN — Jenice Simpson has been promoted from assistant director to director of human resources for Cutco Corporation, effective Jan. 1.
Simpson joined Cutco on Sept. 16, 1998, as a part-time secretary/receptionist and became a full-time human resources secretary in 2000. She was also an employee relations assistant, benefits assistant, human resources coordinator, employee relations manager and senior human resources manager before being promoted to assistant director of human resources on Nov. 1, 2020.
Simpson holds an associate degree in business administration and accounting from Olean Business Institute and a bachelor’s degree in business management and economics from the State University of New York. She is also a graduate of the Leadership Cattaraugus Program.
She and her husband, Joel, live in Allegany with their two daughters, Kendall and Whitney.