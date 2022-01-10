Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent lake snows. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Cattaraugus county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. &&