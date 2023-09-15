OLEAN — Jenice Simpson, director of human resources for Cutco Corp., celebrated 25 years of service with the company this week.
Simpson joined Cutco on Sept. 16, 1998, as a part-time secretary/receptionist. She was also a human resources secretary, employee relations assistant, benefits assistant, human resources coordinator, employee relations manager, senior human resources manager and assistant director of human resources before being promoted to her current position on Jan. 1, 2022.
A graduate of Olean Business Institute and the State University of New York, Simpson lives in Allegany with her husband, Joel, and their daughters, Kendall and Whitney.