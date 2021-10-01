Silver Bells Holiday Shop moves to bigger location in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — Silver Bells Holiday Shop has moved to 75 Main St., just two doors down from its former location at 67 Main. The gift shop complements the Silver Bells Café across the corner.
The two businesses are co-owned and operated by Brian Yaworsky who manages the gift shop. Jeffrey Demarest who manages the holiday-themed café.
“We’ve been keeping an eye on the corner property since we moved to 67 Main,” Yaworsky recently told the Press. “It was our preferred location but was not available at the time. When it became available, we made the move again because it’s ideal with the café at 79 Main.”
Yaworsky chuckled as he said, “I put a banner up that says, ‘Welcome to Silver Bells Corner.’”
The gift shop first opened in September 2019 at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater at 8 Main St. In 2020, Yaworsky and Demarest moved the shop up the street to 67 Main. They opened the Silver Bells Café in April and the holiday-themed café brought Texas Hots back to Main Street. Now, they’ve moved the gift shop again to the corner of River and Main streets — right where they want to be.
It’s Christmas everyday at the gift shop but it also carries gift items for other holidays. Yaworsky said the shop has an entire section for fall and Halloween. It also offers gifts for babies, Christian sacraments and weddings. They carry stuffed animals, vintage toys and games, collectibles, candles, picture frames, coffee mugs for every occasion, rainy day activity items for campers and, of course, holiday decor.
“That’s why we call it a holiday shop. We cover all the holidays,” he said. “It’s primarily Christmas items year-round, but you can find items for any holiday.”
In a previous interview, Yaworsky said the name Silver Bells is relevant to Salamanca because of Ray Evans who wrote the song and grew up in Salamanca. He said that’s where the connection for the names, Silver Bells Holiday Shop and Silver Bells Café, came from.
“My hope is that this corner becomes a destination and visitors will say, ‘We’re in Salamanca, so let’s go to the antique mall, then over to the Silver Bells Holiday Shop and the café,’” he said. “It’ll give Main Street a little more draw and give people a reason to get off the expressway.”
Yaworsky said they’ve been looking for a Santa for the upcoming holiday season. They’re planning to have a Jolly Old Elf in the shop a couple of times during the holidays. He said kids can write their letters to Santa and drop them off at the store. There will be a special mailbox for the letters to be sent to the North Pole.
The Silver Bells Holiday Shop will have a booth at the Falling Leaves Festival planned for Oct. 1-3 at Jefferson Park. Yaworsky said they will be selling some local crafts and ornaments, also their cinnamon rolls and T-shirts. He said their motto for this Christmas is, “Unleash the holiday spirit. Salamanca, New York.”
Starting the first weekend in October, during the Falling Leaves Festival, the gift shop will be open seven days a week. The café will also be open on Sundays later in the month. Current gift shop hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays noon to 3 p.m. Yaworsky said the shop will stay open longer as the holiday season gets closer.
For more information or to order from the gift shop, visit online at silverbellsholidayshop.com or call (716) 265-2014. Café customers may order online at silverbellscafe.com or call (716) 265-2013. Email contact@silverbellsholidayshop.com for both the gift shop and the café.