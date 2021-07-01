Seneca Resorts & Casinos is putting gaming right at people’s fingertips with a new, free simulated gaming platform.
Seneca Gaming Corporation announces a new, updated and more dynamic version of iPlaySeneca has been launched.
The site features dozens of virtual slot machine games, video poker, blackjack, roulette, keno, bingo and other games. iPlaySeneca has special features, including hourly, daily, weekly and monthly leaderboards highlighting players with top scores and custom promotions.
“Our new iPlaySeneca site brings the experience and variety of our gaming floors right to our patrons, wherever they are, in a free, convenient and fun way,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming’s President and CEO. “It has never been easier for people to enjoy the world-class gaming options we offer even when they can’t make it to one of our properties.’”
iPlaySeneca is free to join and users receive 10,000 free credits when they register. They will receive additional credits each day they log in, and are able to earn additional credits through game play and by spinning the Fortune Wheel every four hours. Credits are used only for game play on iPlaySeneca and have no monetary value and cannot be redeemed or exchanged for money at any time.
The site is accessible from both desktop and web-enabled mobile devices, and users must be at least 21 years old to register. Visit iPlaySeneca.com to get started. Mobile users can download iPlaySeneca for free from Google Play or the App Store. For more information, visit senecacasinos.com.