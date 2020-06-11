U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer urged two federal agencies Thursday to revise their existing guidance that unfairly put many New York beverage alcohol importers at a disadvantage.
The Senate minority leader called on the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to revise their guidance and delay payments for federal excise taxes on imported beer, wine and distilled spirits in a manner that matches the deferral granted for domestically-produced beverage alcohol by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
“Many of New York’s beer, wine and distilled spirits importers are hurting from the pandemic and I urge the Treasury Department and CBP to immediately level the playing field, extend equal treatment to beverage alcoholic importers and make it easier for New York businesses to tap into federal resources and stay afloat during the ongoing crisis," Schumer said.
Earlier this spring both the TTB and CBP announced a 90-day deferral of excise tax payments for domestic and imported beer, wine and distilled spirits. However, Schumer said, the temporary tax relief provided to importers by CBP is much narrower in scope and duration than the relief provided to domestic producers by TTB and negatively impacts large New York companies like Labatt, Constellation, Anheuser-Busch and Heineken, as well as smaller wine shops and distributors across the state.
Schumer said the duration of tax relief provided by CBP to importers for products imported in March and April is more limited than the three-month deferral offered to domestic producers by CBP.
CBP also requires importers take an additional step of demonstrating “significant financial hardship,” or proving they have suffered more than a 40% loss of revenue, in order to qualify for the relief. In contrast, TTB does not impose any showing of “financial hardship” requirement, thus extending relief to all domestic suppliers.
Given the limitations of CBP’s excise tax deferral, New York’s beverage alcohol importers do not have access to the same critical relief as their domestic producer counterparts.
Schumer said that aligning CBP’s tax relief with that of TTB would also help ease the financial burden on New York’s smaller distributors, local restaurants, and “mom and pop” shops who rely on these imports and are already struggling to survive the adverse economic effects of COVID-19.