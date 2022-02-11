SALAMANCA — John Marino has expanded his businesses with the opening of a new diner at 215 Broad St. in the former home of WGWE-FM radio station. The eatery is an extension of his original Marino’s pizzeria and will bring more dining options to the community.
Managed by Marina Bryant, the new diner that sits on the corner of Broad Street and State Park Avenue opened its doors bright and early Jan. 31. The dining room has a cozy feel with several large stuffed bears to greet guests. It’s a place where people can comfortably dine and enjoy their favorite foods. For those who are looking for a quick grab and go breakfast, they can order ahead and pick it up, or come into the diner and choose from ready-made breakfast items.
Since breakfast has been so successful and people have been requesting delivery, Marino’s started offering breakfast delivery Feb. 7 and will continue to offer the service every day 8:30-11 a.m.
Along with his sister and business partner Geraldine (Geri) Marino, he owns J-Con Parks Inc., Marino’s Pizzeria, Bear Paw Fudge Co. & Gift Shop and, now, the diner called Marino’s.
Marino said they are featuring a breakfast buffet every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning Feb. 19, Saturday breakfast buffets will also be offered.
According to Marino, their first Sunday Breakfast Buffet Feb. 6 was very successful. He said they were busy and the stream of people coming in didn’t stop until almost noon. This upcoming Sunday’s buffet will feature fried chicken, garlic bread, mac ‘n’ cheese and Buffalo mac ‘n’ cheese.
The diner features daily buffets that change every day offering an assortment of prepared foods. A short menu offers a good selection of starters and sandwiches, along with a nice selection of pasta dishes.
Marino said he is leasing the building from the Seneca Nation and they have been excellent to work with, allowing him to make some minor modifications to the building including a door in the back and a 14-foot covered walkway between the two buildings. They’ve also removed a few walls to open up the space.
The diner seats 35 to 40 people. A small private room has been created where two sound booths at the former radio station were located and seats 1 2 to 15. Marino said the private room is ideal for birthday parties and guests will get a free parfait or ice cream treat.
Marino’s business has continually evolved with the times. When COVID-19 hit almost two years ago, he had no other choice but to close the dining room in the pizzeria. He said it was evident that the dining room wasn’t coming back anytime soon, so the space was turned into a pickup area. Then he turned the room into a successful ice cream shop, now offering ice cream cakes.
A few new employees have been hired including a couple of servers for the diner area and a couple of extra cooks.
“We’re very fortunate to have a great staff and a great manager (Marina Bryant) that’s been with me for a while now,” he said. “She and I work the daily operations and she’s fantastic.”
The diner will be the only spot where customers can dine-in. When warmer weather comes, customers will have the option to dine outside next door at the pavilion by the pizzeria and adjacent Bear Paw Fudge Co. & Gift Shop.
Marino said they are dropping “pizzeria” in their name to incorporate all the businesses. He said the staff are calling the new establishment a diner and it’s a continuation of the original pizzeria business, which is mainly take-out and delivery.
The diner opens at 6:45 a.m. seven days a week. Lunch begins around 11 a.m. and goes to about 3 p.m. People can call to place an order for breakfast beginning at 6:15 a.m. Marino said customers still pick up their lunch and dinner orders at the pizzeria building, but they are directing customers to pick up their breakfast orders at the diner.
For more information, call (716) 945-5000 or follow Marino’s/Bear Paw Fudge Co. & Gift Shop on Facebook.