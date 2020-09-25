COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Businesses in Potter County have received some assistance through federal funding as part of the CARES Act.
Erin Russell, the director of community development for Potter County, explained that Potter County received $1.492 million through the CARES Act Grant.
“It was up to the individual counties to decide how the money was spent,” she said. “Our commissioners were very cognizant that our local businesses were suffering, and wanted to put as much funding back into our local businesses as possible through the CARES Act funding.”
The criteria was set and based on the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development guidance as the state DCED was in charge of distributing funds to the grant recipients.
Russell noted the criteria included the following:
• The organization was required to meet all deadlines associated with the grant application, as well as providing any further information required to make an accurate determination.
• The organization had to prove a loss occurred, using a timeframe in 2019 to the same timeframe in 2020. If the organization proved to suffer a net loss, they then had to provide a list of DCED eligible expenditures, such as rent, utilities and mortgage interest.
The funds could only be provided in an amount that would replace the loss. Russell stated that funds could not be issued for more than the amount of the net loss experienced by the business.
The applications were reviewed by Russell, Potter County Chief Clerk Jessica Giebel, Planning and GIS Director Will Hunt and county commissioners Nancy Grupp, Barry Hayman and Paul Heimel. Each organization that applied and met the aforementioned criteria were funded in some way, Russell noted.
Russell also explained that an outside legal consultant who already aids the county was asked to consult regarding whether or not the CARES Act funding was meeting DCED guidelines.
The grant program was originally announced July 30, noting that “Federal funds provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be used to cushion the blow of the ongoing public health crisis.”
The release also pointed out that the “Primary purpose of the program is to provide immediate relief so that small businesses and non-profit organizations can retain employees, continue operations, and remain sustainable.”
The maximum amount applicants could qualify for was $25,000. Applicants who received that amount included: KOS Inc.; Kaytee’s Family Restaurant & Marketplace; Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department; American Legion Post 192 and the Coudersport Service Center.
A total of 41 applicants received funding, while 30 did not. Others who received funding included:
God’s Country Creamery - $24,878; Big Oaks Inn, Inc. - $20,457.50; Hamilton’s Maple Products - $19,176.56; Laurelwood Inn & Steakhouse - $15,947.94; Sweden Valley Inn - $15,714.88; Austin Volunteer Fire Co. - $14,104.08; Frosty Hollow Lodging - $13,645.41; Jenigens Auto Body - $13,063; SOD Family Farm - $12,261.64; E&G Auto Plus - $11,873.93;
Shinglehouse Fox’s Pizza - $9,494.71; Goodyear Hose Co. No. 1 Inc - $9,019.18; Lindy Motel - $7,944.22; Rainbow Paradise - $6,275.60; Potter County Artisan Center - $6,050;
Cream ‘n Sugar - $6,000; Potter Tioga Maple Producers Assoc. - $5,310.81; Cooney’s Mountain Mustard - $5,145; Shinglehouse Vol. Fire Dept. - $4,911.91; Ulysses Library - $4,751.56;
Lakeview Cinema - $4,727.74; Susquehannock Lodge & Trail Center - $4,527.83; Bodhi Massage and Wellness - $4,214.47; Jeff’s Barber Styling - $3,500; Keating Township - $3,000.00;
Coudersport Arboretum - $2,880.22; Shinglehouse Veterans’ Social Club - $2,465.60; Galeton Public Library - $2,010.01; Brick House Deli LLC - $1,557.84; Tri-Town Vol. Fire Co. - $1,423.88; The Bee’s Knees Boutique - $1,114.65; Sweden Township Supervisors - $984.80; Brodhun’s Power House - $923.41; Jessie Vaughn - $775.44; Oswayo Valley Memorial Library - $631.25 and Jonny On the Spot Porta-Jons - $353.98.