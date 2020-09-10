BRADFORD, Pa. — Jim Pascarella, web manager at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, has been chosen by his fellow staff members as the recipient of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s annual Staff Recognition Award.
He was nominated by his co-workers Pat Frantz Cercone, executive director of communications and marketing, and Kimberly Marcott Weinberg, assistant director of communications and marketing.
Both mentioned two projects Pascarella spearheaded during the past year — shepherding the university’s website redesign project and moving the university’s spring commencement ceremony online.
“Jim led the website project, a complicated, complex, multi-faceted project that culminated in a beautiful and easier-to-navigate site to help recruit prospective students and their families,” Cercone said.
Weinberg complimented Pascarella’s management of the project, “When our vendor delivered the ‘shell’ of our website, Jim coordinated the communications team to create content, select pictures, read copy and evaluate pages — whatever needed to be done. Just keeping track of all of this was a huge undertaking, and Jim created a system that always kept work moving.
“He was constantly coordinating with the vendor, our supervisor, tech people on campus and counterparts in Pittsburgh. Everyone seemed to be informed, and I never heard anyone complain about the process.”
On the matter of online commencement, Cercone said, “In April, he led a small team to pull together an online commencement celebration, almost literally out of thin air. None of us had ever done this before. Jim created slides for each of the 265 graduates, adding their photos, names, majors and honors.”
Pascarella also worked closely with others the weekend of commencement to make sure the online celebration went smoothly when it was shown on various channels.
His coworkers also noted that he created a large new section on the website to communicate the university’s COVID-19 status and preparations and assisted co-workers with their technological needs as they moved their offices off campus.
A Pitt-Bradford alumnus, Pascarella lives in Bradford with his wife, Brenda, two rescue dogs and a kitten.