Park Place @ Lincoln Square bistro building open for business

OLEAN — A rentable bistro building for restaurants and caterers to set up shop in Lincoln Park is open for business.
City and community officials gathered Tuesday in the park to officially open Park Place @ Lincoln Square with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The structure was part of the $1.25 million Lincoln Square project in 2019. It was originally set to open in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its opening as a rentable space for restaurants to open shop for the day or caterers to work events at the main pavilion.
The Clubhouse Diner of 108 N. Second St., is occupying the bistro space for its first week, offering lunches of burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and soups to hungry customers in the park.
Mayor Bill Aiello recognized several city and community officials who were instrumental in completing the Lincoln Square project, including Jeff Belt, president of SolEpoxy.
Aiello said in a special proclamation that SolEpoxy and Belt have been “a driving force behind the revitalization of the city” and the developments at Lincoln Park.
“SolEpoxy funded the design development and architecture of the Farmers’ Market structure beginning in 2015,” the mayor said, “and recently invested in the equipment, furniture and landscaping of Park Place @ Lincoln Square.”
Belt said SolEpoxy has its roots in Olean from about 75 years ago and is still here because of the quality of life in the city.
“We love the people here, we love the God-given nature,” he added. “It’s a beautiful little city and I’m very grateful to the mayor and all of the public servants at city hall who let us participate in the revitalization of Olean.”
The bistro building was designed as a dual-use facility. During warmer weather, it serves as a food-prep area for restaurants and caterers, while in the holiday season it doubles as Santa’s cottage for the annual Santa Claus Lane festivities.
Rentals are $100 from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Renters should note the facility is a “carry-in, carry-out” facility, with all waste to be disposed of off site. Health regulations require disposable utensils, cups and napkins. Biodegradable products are preferred.
The Clubhouse Diner will continue operating in the building daily, noon to 8 p.m., through Saturday. As of Tuesday afternoon, no other restaurants have signed up to rent the Park Place building for future weeks, according to city officials, but several businesses have noted interest in it.
For more information on rentals, call Terri Belli, office manager, at 376-5677.