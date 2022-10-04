OLEAN — The schedule of workshops from the Cattaraugus One Stop Career Center for October has now been released. The schedule includes a range of set workshops, as well as explanations of other programs that the center provides each month.
The One Stop Center’s goal is to provide constructive, convenient information to employers, businesses, workers and job seekers in Cattaraugus County.
“We are part of a nationwide workforce development system designed to help capable employees find and train for better jobs and to help employers find and train qualified employees," said Bret Marvin, the center’s manager.
One of the highlights of the center is the resource room. Job seekers can use the room to research local jobs, careers, scholarships, and labor market information at their own pace, on their own. One Stop staff are on site to answer questions you may have. Some of the resources available include computers, internet access for job searching on-line, job announcements posted and a vast resource library.
The orientation/career planning workshops are scheduled for 9:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 13 and 27. This workshop provides an overview of the job search and career development resources and services offered through the One Stop. In addition, it will provide you with an introduction to the Resource Area.
“This workshop is an intro to the center for new job seekers, but also is very essential for those reentering the workforce after layoffs or career changes," Marvin said.
Most services are offered at no cost to the job seeker. The One Stop Career Center is located at 175 N. Union St., with hours 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondy through Friday. For more information, to register for the workshop, or questions, call 375-2890 or visit online at Cattco.Org/one-stop.