OLEAN — Alana Buchanan, a registered nurse in dialysis, received the fourth-quarter Nightingale Award at Olean General Hospital.
“She is a true patient advocate and is caring and compassionate,” said Dr. Muhammed Javed, who nominated Buchanan. “She is one of the go-to employees in dialysis to obtain information. She goes above and beyond for her patients and coworkers.”
The award is a quarterly recognition of nursing excellence determined by nominations from the medical staff.
Missy McAndrew, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Bradford Regional Medical Center, received the fourth-quarter Nightingale Award at BRMC.
Kathy Sands, lead cook in food and nutrition services, received Olean General Hospital’s December Star Award.
“Kathy is mindful of patient satisfaction, takes great care when considering allergies and works extra hours and holidays when needed,” said Julie Becker, system director, general manager, of food and nutrition services.
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others.
Tim Petitt, cook, food and nutrition services, received BRMC’s December Star Award.