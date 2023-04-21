OLEAN — Tim O’Keefe, chief operating officer for Cutco Corp., celebrated 30 years with the company on April 18.
O’Keefe initially joined Cutco in May of 1988 as part of its summer student program and returned for the next two summers. Later, in 1992, he worked in the fall catalog program for Vector Marketing Corp., a subsidiary of Cutco, before being hired as a full-time customer service representative on April 18, 1994.
Throughout the last three decades, O’Keefe has held various positions in the company, including customer service supervisor, administrative manager for Cutco International, data analyst, data processing supervisor, labor relations manager, human resources manager, and director of operations.
He was promoted to his current role on Jan. 1, 2019.
O’Keefe earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and a master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University, and he lives in Cuba with his wife, Melissa. They have four daughters, Lauren, Meghan, Amanda, and Rochelle.