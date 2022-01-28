...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero.
* WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus,
Allegany, and Southern Erie counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you
must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can
occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of
15 below zero or colder.
&&