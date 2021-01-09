OLEAN — Ed Negron, administrative services manager for Vector Marketing Corporation, a subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, celebrated 30 years of service with Vector on Jan. 2.
Negron joined Vector on Jan. 2, 1991 as an assistant national administrative manager. After being promoted to data processing manager in 2003, he was named administrative services manager on Jan. 1, 2013.
A graduate of Mercyhurst University of Erie, Pa., Negron lives in Olean with his wife, Maureen. They have two sons, Brian and Michael, and a daughter, Sarah.