OLEAN — Mike Meyers Jr., previously senior mechanical engineer for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has been promoted to engineering manager.
Meyers first joined Cutco on May 30, 1995 as an engineering intern, a position he held for the next five years. Hired full-time as an associate mechanical engineer in June 2000, he was also a staff mechanical engineer before being promoted to senior mechanical engineer on Aug. 16, 2008.
A graduate of SUNY Alfred, Meyers lives in Cuba with his wife, Katie. They have two children, Henry and Delaney.