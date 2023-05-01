OLEAN — Paul Matheson, director of legal affairs for Cutco Corp., celebrates 25 years with the company on Thursday.
Matheson joined the company on May 4, 1998, as a customer service representative and transferred to Cutco International, a subsidiary, as a part-time assistant in October of that year. In September 1999, he became a full-time analyst for Cutco International.
He was also legal affairs coordinator for Vector Marketing Corp., another subsidiary of Cutco, and legal affairs manager before being promoted to his current position on Feb. 1, 2022.
Matheson lives in Bradford and has two children, Maeve and Max. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Elmira College, a legal studies certificate from Binghamton University and a master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University.