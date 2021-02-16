ALBANY (TNS) — Business activity grew "modestly" across New York state, according to the latest findings of the Empire State Manufacturing Survey.
The monthly survey is conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The index of general business conditions index, at 12.1, reached its highest point since last July, the survey found. The Fed calculates a diffusion index which is the difference in percentage of respondents reporting an improvement and those reporting a worsening in an activity.
The number of employees index also showed continuing modest gains, nearly flat from January at 12.1. The average work week increased to 9.0 from 6.3 in January.
Upward pressure on prices, both those paid and those received, also was detected in the survey. The prices paid index climbed 12 points to 57.8, the highest level since 2011, while the prices received index reached a two-year high, rising eight points to 23.4.
Looking six months into the future, respondents see the rate of increase in general business conditions rising to 34.9 from 31.9 in January. The number of employees fell to 16.6 from 23.0 in January, while spending on technology grew to 23.4 from 13.1 in January, and capital spending grew to 28.6 from 17.9.
The survey is conducted among the same pool of 200 manufacturing executives in a variety of industries statewide. Surveys are sent out on the first of the month and tabulated by the 15th. About 100 responses are received.
(c) 2021 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.